To the editor:
I would like to thank Dr. Elise Lowe and her colleagues for the very fine open letter they published as an advertisement in your of Dec. 9 edition.
It must be discouraging for these professionals to work for a hospital whose board doesn’t give a damn about public health, and is too cowardly to require employees to obtain a free vaccine that is proven to be safe and effective.
No doubt many of them are looking for jobs in communities where they’ll be appreciated.
(s) john potter
Cody
