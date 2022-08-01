Some days I think my computer is far too personal—and annoying.
All those darned messages day in, day out. Is it any wonder that I yell at my monitor from time to time?
For instance, when I decide to erase a document, I get the message “Are you sure you want to permanently delete ‘Cody Enterprise column’?” Or if I’m ready to empty my recycling bin, I see, “Are you sure you want to delete these 50 items?” After a dozen times a day, I simply have to holler, “Of course, I’m sure, you crazy machine!”
Yes, on more than one occasion, I’ve been reduced to bad-mouthing an inanimate object.
In all fairness to my machine, though, there has been a time or two when I’d wished I hadn’t been so hasty in clicking “OK” when the message asked me if I were sure. My ire at being asked the question a dozen times a day made me just angry enough on the thirteenth time to shriek “Yes! Yes! Yes!” Then, about the time the document or message disappeared with little or no thought on my part, “Uh oh” crossed my mind.
I suppose my computer is only looking out for my best interests.
Another one of my favorites is “You do not have rights.” Who does my computer think it is telling me I have no rights? It gets worse. My computer’s messages to me are more and more terse. “You do not have permission.” “You don’t have the proper privilege.” And then, simply, “Access denied.” Some days I feel a bit paranoid.
Periodically, I’m typing right along, making all kinds of progress when, at the most inopportune time, I see “Word has encountered a problem and needs to close.” And it does. The document on which I’d worked so hard vanishes. After that, when I re-open the program, my computer—always looking out for my best interest yet again—announces it’s saved a version of the lost document. It asks if I want to keep the “recovered” form or the original.
I know that my latest programs save automatically—most of the time. That’s when I realize that if I followed my own advice to “Save as you go,” I would never need to recover a document.
It’s been a while since my laptop spewed out the message, “You have performed an illegal operation.” A decade or so ago, it seems that message appeared often—but maybe it was operator error. There was the time Grandson No. 1 stuffed jellybeans into my disk drive, which led to some unexplainable glitch in the program. When that ominous message appeared, I half expected a punishment from the computer, like an electric shock or an automatic call to the authorities.
Of all the communication between monitor and keyboard, past and present, I most feared the message of doom and gloom—the one that left me with a blank stare, sweaty palms and a lump in my throat. I swear I could almost hear taps as the screen announced, “Fatal Error.” Then, my work faded, and the monitor became an eerie blue, signaling the kiss of death in cyberspace.
Now, for those to whom none of this makes sense, be glad. You’re much better off. Am I sure? You bet I am.
