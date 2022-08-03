To the editor:
The Park County Republican Party held a candidate forum at the library in Cody on July 14 and did an excellent job with questions to get the voting public to understand the candidates better. Sandy Newsome was really unmasked by two questions.
Sandy said she would NOT call a special session to revisit state statutes to either reduce the number of mills on property taxes or impose a cap on annual increases. This has become urgent because of the unprecedented and extraordinarily high valuations on homes this year. Sandy exhibits little or no sympathy for local residents who are struggling. Her inclination is for higher taxes and more government spending.
Sandy keeps doubling down on her support for a mileage tax on Wyoming vehicles that would require a monitoring device in our cars. In addition to whatever fuel taxes motorists already pay, they would be assessed an additional tax based on the miles driven. She constantly laments how unfair it is that her sister’s Subaru is more fuel-efficient than her minivan and her son’s truck. Sandy’s solution is to use the power of government to level the playing field.
Americans have been browbeaten into driving smaller, less powerful, more fuel-efficient cars by a not-too-subtle appeal to their conscience with the idea that this is environmentally-friendly and patriotic. Now these same people are being told that they are going to be punished with a mileage tax – but so is everybody else.
Sandy thinks she knows what is best for you, using the tools of government as her hammer. If you want to keep Wyoming free and conservative and have a representative sympathetic to residents, vote for Republican Nina Webber for HD 24.
(s) sheila leach
Cody
