To the editor:
This week, Liz Cheney, our representative to the U.S. House will likely be ousted from her leadership position.
In the 2022 election, she will likely face much opposition in the primary, as she already has many challengers for her seat. I know many of you who voted for her were upset when she voted to impeach President Donald Trump, and when she continues to criticize the President.
However, whether you plan to vote for or against her this election, I implore you to consider something before you cast your vote. Despite the fact that she voted against Trump, she holds something rare and valuable in modern American politics: individuality, and a willingness to break from the consensus for what she feels is right.
Liz Cheney had nothing to gain by voting to impeach Trump, nor does she have anything to gain by continuing to criticize him. She does have everything to lose in her political career. By voting for the impeachment of Trump, she showed that she is willing to uphold what she believes is right, and not what the establishment is pushing her towards.
These actions show that she will be a far stronger representative than one who mindlessly follows an agenda, whatever agenda that may be. Cheney still has a very conservative voting record, just take a look. She still is a Republican, through and through. But the fact is that she has a little bit of individuality, a conscience, even if you disagree with it.
So with Cheney in the news, and with her spot as our representative in question, consider her. A little bit of dissent from the establishment might be better than the alternative.
(s) bradley fick
Cody
