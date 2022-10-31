To the editor:
To borrow a term from Stephen Dow, I was “perplexed” as to why he believes injecting himself into a public question session on the election to the hospital board is his job.
Mr. Dow appears to have been in town perhaps 60 days. In an earlier column he told us that people in Cody had been “friendly” to him “so far.” I write in a friendly spirit to advise him that his friendly welcome is more likely to be sustained if he could, in future, avoid ridiculing Cody citizens for asking questions in a public forum, of candidates to serve as their public servants, that interest and concern them. His overweening contempt for the public is evident, and inconsistent with his stated desire to make friends here.
The questions posed are valid and valuable because they are valid and valuable to members of the public. The questions that Dow selected for his “intervention” may not be of great interest to him, to me or others, but I know of no one who wants the local press to tell us what questions to ask. The public already has available to them more than half a dozen corporate cable “news” outlets that express the “view from up here” and resonate with his evidently preferred “echo chamber.”
One wonders where Mr. Dow believes his “up here” to be. Many have noted the new ownership and staff changes at CE in recent months. It is to be hoped that the new management is not hoping to interject themselves as “opinion leaders” in this community with such offerings. It is unclear why the owner, publisher and editor did not spare Mr. Dow the unfortunate results of his demeaning comments by taking him aside, mentoring him and encouraging him to learn how to engage people.
(s) rod hall
Cody
