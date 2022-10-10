Eight weeks ago, I carried out an epic face-plant in my kitchen and fractured both my arms.
Suddenly, the meme “I’ve fallen and can’t get up” wasn’t that funny anymore.
I quickly learned a couple of things as I lay on the floor, writhing in the worst pain of my life. First, it’s true what they say: I should have planted bags of goodies on the floor throughout the house for just such an occasion. At least I’d have had a snack while I waited for the ambulance.
As I wrote recently, I’m recovering in a rehab facility. There was little I could do with two broken arms, so going home was out of the question. I needed the nurses, rehab therapists and other staff to handle things for me in the meantime. After two months here, I’m headed back to Cody in a couple of weeks.
I last left the house in an ambulance about 20 minutes after I fell. Before that, I was walking (albeit a little haltingly), and my right shoulder replacement was healing nicely.
I’m not going to lie, though: Going home is not without anxiety. All those nurses and therapists that helped so much – well, they aren’t coming with me. It’s just Husband Carl and I at home, but the setting is different now. For one thing, I also have a wheelchair. It’s not so much that I can’t walk, but more that when I do, I fall unexpectedly, dropping like a rock.
A bright blue walker has my name on it at home too; I’ve practiced with a similar model for two weeks. I like that it has brakes and a place to sit when the heel-toe regimen leaves me “already tired tomorrow.”
So, what’s the protocol for two wheelchairs? Does the one leaving the kitchen have the right of way, or is it the one wheeling into the kitchen? If I’m parked in the pantry, does Carl wait his turn, or am I obliged to retrieve his lightly salted peanuts? On the ramp, is it possible for us both to pass? If not, who goes first? Is it like that narrow, mountain road where the driver facing downhill must yield to the driver facing uphill? Should we consider some kind of home traffic control?
And does the walker fit in at all?
Another problem is our dining room table. A few years ago, Carl and a pal removed the top of the table and inserted some blocks underneath to make it higher. After they reassembled the table, Carl was able to get his power wheelchair under the table for easier eating. However, the table is a bit tall for a short gal like me, and – for the time being, at least – it appears I won’t be able to lift my arms up high enough to eat. In short, I won’t be sitting at the adult table any time soon.
Finally, the two of us have always had our separate “get ready in the morning” spaces. Now, though, I must invade Carl’s space where the right of way isn’t in dispute. His bathroom has a very safe handicap shower with all the grab bars and benches; no chance of falling there. Plus, there’s a taller toilet with grab bars on either side.
Thankfully, Carl can relate. Seventeen years ago, he was the one leaving rehab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.