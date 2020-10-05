To the editor:
I would like to comment on Pat Stuart’s column on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
While Ruth Bader Ginsburg may have improved the plight of women in the eyes of some, she was, in fact, instrumental in facilitating the breakdown of society. As anyone who has studied civilization knows, the building block of society-civilization is the family which includes Mom, Dad and children. The breakup of the family causes the downfall of civilization. The fact is that we, in this country alone, have murdered over 60,000,000 innocent, unborn babies in what is supposed to be the safest place on Earth, the mother’s womb, since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.
Ginsburg was a strong advocate of so-called reproductive and abortion rights as she declared in her confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court in 1993. May God have mercy on the soul of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
(s) leslie maslak
Cody
(1) comment
Curious to know if this letter was postmarked from the Dark Ages...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.