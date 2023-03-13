The opinions herein are my own, and they do not represent the collective opinion of the Park County Travel Council.
The publisher of the Cody Enterprise’s willingness to write against funding Cody’s fireworks should illustrate how perilously close we are to losing our Fourth of July tradition for good. While I appreciate the interest, the publisher of the Cody Enterprise is not an expert on tourism.
Zartico, a mobile tracking platform utilized by the PCTC, estimates approximately 56,000 people, locals included, in and around Cody on the night of July 4th. The Stampede grounds hold up to 4,000 people, locals included; it is abundantly clear not all of those people will be able to attend the Cody Stampede on the night of July 4th … Most are here to attend the parade and enjoy the Fourth of July festivities. Therefore, it is most certainly in the best interest of the local economy to entice those 56,000 people to remain in Cody — shopping, dining, visiting attractions and yes, ultimately staying in hotels.
In addition to economic impact, the Cody Fireworks Show enhances the visitor experience while strengthening and celebrating our community’s identity. It is a great sense of local pride. By not having a fireworks display, we run the risk of sending “those heads to sleep on beds” in other Yellowstone gateways celebrating Independence Day with fireworks … Jackson Hole, Red Lodge and West Yellowstone all spring to mind.
The second misinformed assumption by the publisher of the Cody Enterprise is that the Fourth of July is a particularly strong period for lodging in Cody… It is not.
Independence Day celebrations wreak havoc on motorcoach itineraries … few travel during this time. Without this cornerstone clientele, Cody must rely almost exclusively on the drive market, resulting in lower revenues when compared with stronger periods of visitation.
Further, it is important to remember that in addition to lodging, tourism consists of restaurants, retail locations and attractions … all of which are benefitted by the Cody fireworks display keeping those visitors in Cody, spending money before continuing their itinerary or returning home.
The notion of supporting fireworks while speaking out against funding is very little condolence. The Enterprise writes, “The purpose of the (lodging) tax is to raise money to encourage tourists to spend a few nights in Cody and thus spend money on attractions, lodging, restaurants and retail.”
I would argue it is precisely within the Park County Travel Council’s scope to support the Cody fireworks display monetarily.
Ultimately, the Cody Enterprise and I agree on one thing: “We value the fireworks show and would hate to see it end.”
In order for our Fourth of July tradition to continue, it will require community support, including donations from the private sector. I would encourage all who value the fireworks show to give generously, as if the show depends on it … it does.
Those wishing to make a tax-deductible donation to Cody’s Fourth of July fireworks show, please make a check out to “The Cody Commerce Foundation” with the word “Fireworks” in the subject line and send it to P.O. Box 1622. I’ll be keeping my eyes out for one from the Cody Enterprise.
(Quintin Blair is a Cody Fireworks Committee member and Director of Revenue Management for Blair Hotels)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.