To the editor:
Reading about county commissioners raise. Seems to me that it’s a bad time to be asking when a large amount of people are struggling to buy groceries and gas.
Do you think these people will get a raise to cover these large expenses? I don’t think so. A lot of people deserve raises, but you guys should use a little common sense when you ask for them.
(s) bob carter
Cody
(0) comments
