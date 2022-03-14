What is it with people and the weather?
I just read that two-thirds of Americans are between “concerned” and “very concerned” about climate change. That doesn’t particularly surprise me after the last few years of melting polar caps, sea rise, massive forest fires, drought and flood.
It doesn’t surprise me, either, that those same concerned people do seemingly irrational things in the face of certain knowledge of the effects of climate change. Take the North Carolina outer banks, as an example.
Projections show the banks are sinking as the sea level rises meaning their gradual disappearance over the next 80 years. Which hasn’t stopped the developers building or buyers buying or local authorities from spending millions on berms.
When I first began vacationing there in the 1990s, we stayed in a cottage on stilts situated far north of the one access bridge and reached only by a track through the sand. Scrub brush surrounded it, holding down some of the dunes. The closest shops were over an hour away.
Now?
Now, the cottage is dwarfed by a development of four-story beach houses that come complete with their own swimming pools, hot tubs, gyms and game rooms.
Now?
A Harris Teeter is a short walk away in a mall where you can find everything you might want during a week or two at the beach.
Now?
The big beach houses march in artful rows from Kitty Hawk in the far south to the northern end of the banks where a small state refuge was meant to preserve some of the original dunes. No surprise, again, the refuge is disappearing under houses.
But here’s the good part. When the outer banks do finally go away, people will escape with intact lives if not full pocketbooks. That’s not always true in fire or flood zones which are being wiped out now but where people keep rebuilding. Most of these developments and communities don’t even stop to mitigate the problems that led to their repeated disasters.
Why?
Probably the reasons people give themselves vary widely from the economic to the emotional. One woman even explained to a reporter, while standing on fire-blackened ground, that she had to rebuild in the same place because it held all her happy memories.
Another “no surprise,” we have a new field of psychology devoted to treating those whose mental health has deteriorated in the face of one climate-created disaster after another or just suffering anxiety in the fear of climate disasters elsewhere.
I read these articles. I talk to my friends about our own uncertain weather patterns. And I feel we are among the fortunate.
Yes, we are in a drought and our weather has been weird and air-conditioning is becoming a necessity in the summer. Still, we’ve been lucky. Shielded as we are by mountains and with access to a year-around water supply and a very low population density, we have the best this world can offer.
Let’s hope it stays that way.
