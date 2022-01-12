To the editor:
Working to end human trafficking is a year-round effort, but January is a unique opportunity to raise awareness and take action.
Every year, January is dedicated as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a time dedicated to shedding light on this devastating crime of labor, organ and sex trafficking.
Blue Campaign invites you to get involved by taking two simple action steps to call attention to human trafficking and start important conversation about the crime: 1) share this information with your family, friends, co-workers and social media; and 2) by wearing blue to call attention to human trafficking and start important conversations about the crime.
All you have to do is wear something blue — an item of clothing, an accessory, an awareness ribbon — and post a photo of yourself with the hashtag #WearBlueDay on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. For additional information and resources go to: dhs.gov/blue-campaign and learnwithjusticeu.com/
(s) Kathleen larson
Cheyenne
