To the editor:
We have lived south of Cody for 40 years and have frequented Cody restaurants, shops and other businesses. We were shocked to see flags for sale saying (expletive) Biden on Sheridan Avenue on a lot owned by a local attorney. This display is not the welcoming, family-friendly image Cody wishes to display to our visitors. We will not come to Cody and will encourage our friends and family to avoid Cody.
This language and display show the exact opposite of the tourist-friendly image Cody has spent such effort to encourage. It’s disgusting and embarrassing. We encourage citizens, local businesses, the chamber of commerce and city administrators to condemn this display.
(s) PHYllis Roseberry
Worland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.