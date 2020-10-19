To the editor:
Need something to do? Take a drive out South Fork about eight miles. At dark you will see over 15 homes with bright blue lights on porches and garages. These lights are to show support for our law enforcement officers.
I’m sure there are “bad cops” in the world, just as there are bad plumbers and truck drivers. But I believe that 99% are “good cops” who want to help those in need and protect us that need help.
Please help us show our support for local law enforcement by shining a blue light.
(s) neil beisler
Cody
