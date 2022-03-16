This week, March 13-19, is Sunshine Week, an enduring initiative to promote open government.
Launched in 2005 by the currently named News Leaders Association, Sunshine Week is a nationwide celebration of what public information means to you and your community.
The event coincides with Freedom of Information Day, which is observed annually on James Madison’s birthday. He was born March 16, 1751, and was a staunch supporter of openness in government and the public’s right to know.
Transparency in government makes our communities and our nation stronger, thus improving our lives.
Freedom of Information day ensures the public is aware of government information and the citizens are provided with that information.
Information the government sometimes doesn’t release may include decisions it makes, the facts it discovers and private information gathered for surveillance purposes.
Under the Freedom of Information Act, individuals can demand the information they want simply by asking for it and this information must be provided free or at a minimal fee.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon should be applauded for his efforts to make state government more transparent.
We urge local officials to follow his lead.
Your elected and appointed officials work for you. They are responsible for the best use of your tax dollars.
As the preamble to the Constitution states, your government is responsible to “... establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity ... .”
It is up to all of us to make certain our elected and appointed officials at all levels of government act responsibly and keep sunshine shining on all of their actions not just on Sunshine Week, but all year around.
