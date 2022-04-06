To the editor:
I totally agree that the domes stick out like a sore thumb by the chamber of commerce and are not what Cody is about.
Who designed these and decided we needed something like that?
A gazebo or two would have been much nicer and would have blended in! We as taxpayers did not have a voice on how this money was spent. We had money that needed spent, but this was a horrible choice. Those domes do not belong in Cody. This is a horrible addition to that area.
I have seen no others anywhere. How long before they are vandalized; as we all know we have had our share around town. How about the upkeep? Will they be used as the summer heat hits us?
We have some nice parks and areas all of us can use without this kind of clutter in my opinion!
(s) opal mcguffey
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.