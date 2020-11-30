My first foray into the B-movie world was “Killer Klowns from Outer Space,” a delightfully weird mix of horror, surprisingly decent practical effects and a metric ton of campiness. It was poorly written. No actor wanted to be there. The plot was completely off-the-rails bonkers. I was hooked.
I spent so long hunting for a movie I liked and the critics approved of, I forgot the reason I liked movies in the first place: they’re fun. And in a pandemic, I needed a movie to wrap me up in the warm, fun blanket of bloodthirsty aliens turning people into ... cotton candy? It’s an odd film.
I’ve tried to recreate the magic of that discovery ever since. 1985’s “Fright Night” came close. “War Games,” though not a B-movie by the standards of the time, evokes the feel of one today. A handful of episodes of “The X-Files” are masterworks of the genre on television.
I’ve struggled to find something that met my definition of a B-movie. The low budget. The no-name actors. The bad scripts executed just a bit too earnestly. The dictionary told me that the original B-movies were like the B-side of a 45 – there to fill out a double feature. Those were usually bad movies. But to me, a movie’s quality does not make it a B-movie.
The B-movie is where the unbridled joy of possibility lives, even if that possibility happens to be a shapeshifting green pyramid summoning monsters to your front porch before whisking you away to a domed utopia (this, believe it or not, is one of the tamer plots I’ve seen in my recent perusal of the genre).
That’s the beautiful thing about B-movies. They ask, “What would happen if we took a perfectly reasonable plot, let it mold in the fridge for a month, then filmed it?”
That means they can never ask a viewer to suspend their disbelief. B-filmmakers know that’s impossible when a pastor is turning into a velociraptor to fight crime (another very real film). A B-movie wants to make sure the viewer knows what they’re seeing is not reality, but can instill a hope that it might one day be – or offers a warning, lest our cars suddenly go on a murderous rampage (yes, that’s another plot).
If there’s anything that B-movies lack, it’s subtlety. But that in-your-face presentation, from the script and the shots to the unbelievably cheesy action and backdrops, makes them all the more entertaining. In a high-brow arthouse film, should we actually be able to look down our nose at the screen, we would decry the tropes and clichés we see. A B-movie without tropes is just the credits.
Those tropes, intentionally or not, are hilarious. This unintentional comedy puts most B-movies in the “so-bad-it’s-good” category. They won’t teach a life lesson. They won’t make you question your place in the world. They are the pulp fiction of cinema. That they ever saw the light of a projector is a miracle in and of itself. When we need to lose ourselves in a surrealist future (or past), the B-movie is there. That sounds pretty good to me.
