To the editor:
On Nov. 3 the voters will have the opportunity to vote on the 1% general purpose tax for essential services and capital expenditures. We are voting yes.
Twenty-one of the 23 counties across Wyoming have voted in years past to support the fifth-penny tax in their counties as revenues have decreased across the state. Park County, the Town of Meeteetse, the City of Powell and the City of Cody recognize revenue generated from sales and use tax will be insufficient with increasing demands for services and infrastructure in the foreseeable future.
We encourage everyone who depends on these services to vote yes.
The One Cent tax will be used for general purpose and capital expenditures. Park County and the cities have identified projects the new money will maintain and support. All of these essential services are projects citizens demand and expect from their local government.
The elected officials in Park County and our municipalities are not money-seeking politicians, but your neighbors and friends working on your behalf to bring the services the citizens request and demand across our communities. We are certain these elected official take their oath and fiduciary responsibilities to the citizens seriously and oversee the budget faithfully not only when budgets are set but throughout the fiscal calendar.
We support our current county and municipal leaders and the thoughtful approach they take in making the tough decisions each year to bring the best services possible to our communities.
Since declining revenue forecasts do not appear to be a short-term trend, your support of the one-cent general purpose tax now is important to the quality of service our local governments are able to deliver.
The one-cent tax will support the following local services, projects and many more not listed:
• Public safety and maintenance
Vehicle and equipment
• Building maintenance and facility upgrades
• County roads and municipal streets/asphalt overlaying and repairs
• 50/50 sidewalk program, cost share programs
• American Disability Act (ADA) improvements/requirements
• Senior citizens facilities
• Park County Animal Shelter
• School Resource Officers
• Expand and improve public parking areas
• Sewage treatment facilities
• Easements for storm drainage
• Bridges, culverts and signage
• Law enforcement
• 911 call center
• County Health Services
• Library projects
• Renovation projects
• Recreational projects
• Dog park maintenance and expansion
• Technological upgrades
• Waste disposal
• Search and Rescue
We need to fund projects and local government services our citizenry expect. Please vote YES on the “One-cent.”
(s) Jill Shockley
Siggins
Loren Grosskopf
Bucky Hall
Timothy J. Morrison
Former county
commissioners
Nielson great hospital
board candidate
To the editor:
I want to let our community know that we have a great candidate running for West Park Hospital District Trustee At-Large.
In my opinion, Glenn Nielson is the person for the job. I have known of Glenn his entire life, as we both grew up here is Cody, however, I have really gotten to know Glenn better while serving on the Cody City Council together for two years.
When I first joined council, I suspected that we would not agree on much as I viewed Glenn to be very conservative and I wondered how he would react to strong female opinions. My assumptions could not have been further from the truth (I didn’t realize he has seven sisters!).
Glenn has been a great asset to our city on council and I believe he will make a strong hospital trustee. Glenn is intelligent, thoughtful, polite and listens to all sides of an issue before deciding. I strongly encourage you to research the candidates running for the hospital board before you go to the polls.
As our county’s largest employer trustees of the hospital board can make a difference in all our lives. Vote Glenn Nielson on Nov. 3.
(s) heidi rasmussen
Cody
(1) comment
Why not just use the $17 million reserve that Park County has? After all, it's OUR tax money just sitting there. What infrastructure project is more than $17 million? I see not need for further taxes. I am a Cody merchant and the LAST THING I want to see is something making my products MORE EXPENSIVE. We are a recovering state economy. We cannot tax ourselves to prosperity. A 20% increase in goods? YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME! Keep pushing all of these taxes and Wyoming will turn BLUE. Not on my watch!
