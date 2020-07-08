Park County’s commissioners made a difficult decision last week not to give a cost-of-living wage increase to county employees.
They made the right decision.
As hard as that sounds, times are tough. They are going to get worse.
It is never easy to tell someone there is not going to be a raise because there is not enough money. But that was exactly what needed to be done at this time.
Commissioner Dossie Overfield probably stated the board’s position best: “I don’t think this is what anybody wants, but it’s where everybody needs to be.”
Now that the difficult decision has been made, it’s time to consider other ways for the county and other local governments to reduce costs so there is money for cost-of-living raises in future years.
There are simple solutions to making more money available for raises. However, those solutions are almost as unpleasant as a wage freeze.
All of the solutions involve cutting expenditures. A reduction in the number of employees through attrition, retirements or layoffs will reduce costs, but that means remaining employees must be more efficient and more productive.
A freeze on the purchase of new equipment is another possibility, but that needs to be an across-the-board freeze not on a case-by-case basis.
There are simple answers, but the implementation of those solutions will not be easy.
Not easy, but necessary.
What it all boils down to is: If you don’t have the money, don’t spend it.
