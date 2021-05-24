To the editor:
I worked in drilling exploration for uranium, coal, water and gas in the 1970s, mostly in Wyoming. So I don’t write this without some familiarity. But there is an irresponsibility in play in the oil and gas industry, which has existed from nearly the beginnings of the industry. And I mention methane from animal confinement, as I’m an agricultural engineer and it’s a fact of life.
It is estimated that there are 3.2 million abandoned oil and gas wells nationwide. An estimate of the methane, which is a 25% stronger greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, is unknown. This is due mainly to lax regulations in reporting. According to one study, it is roughly 194 pounds of methane per year per well, or an equivalent of 4,850 pounds of CO2, or what is released by a sedan in about 160 days of driving. The total nationwide equates to the releases from about 1.4 million sedans yearly. And if a 900 pound beef steer was confined and all the methane released was captured and used to make energy, it would take about 266 days to produce this amount (about 5,610 cubic feet) of methane. I’m not saying to do away with beef, no one has said that.
Oil companies only have to report on their wells every 7 years. If the company goes out of business, the state is left with an “orphan well.” In Oklahoma there are estimated to be about 12,000 orphans wells of unknown condition. The state plugged 138 in 2019 and has about 800 it plans to plug. The uncertainty of the extent of the problem, like that of much of the science of climate change presents problems. Is it worth the resources to pursue, or would they better be spent elsewhere?
(s) erwin curry
Missoula, Mont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.