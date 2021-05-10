Editor’s note: All proposed K-12 textbooks are available for review in the Cody Library prior to being voted on for adoption.
To the editor:
Last week our Ambassador to the U.N. preached before the world that America is “racist from its founding documents” and that our nation should have no ethical force before the world. How helpful.
Our glorious President affirmed this view, and doubled down by offering large sums of money to any school district in the nation that will teach a curriculum largely featuring American slavery and racism since 1619. He has also withdrawn federal funds for celebratory fireworks on Independence Day at Mount Rushmore, and has canceled the annual Memorial Day motorcycle parade in D.C. to honor our sacred war dead.
If you are unaware of this, I worry that you are sitting in front of “main stream media” that have for some time been selling hate and division 24/7 in order to sell soap. President Biden and his minions are offering to finance a corruption of our children’s social and history curriculum, inflicting violence on history, and inviting our children to hate our country. Permit me to doubt that this works for community.
The American people will not reward Biden for throwing our country, society and history under a bus any better than they did former President Jimmy Carter before him. While we await the broom that will in 18 months begin sweeping out this harmful dross, we are not helpless.
We can begin defense of our children by examining, carefully, what they are being taught in school today. All social studies, history and social science texts and materials employed in our schools K-12 should be made available for perusal and examination by the public in our excellent library. This simple exercise in transparency can help ensure our children are given an education that will teach them due pride in their nation’s accomplishments. China permits nothing but “patriotic education.”
(s) rod hall
Cody
