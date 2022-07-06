To the editor:
“Biden took a chainsaw to the American energy industry?”
With the end of the pandemic, shutdown demand for energy has soared. Increasing demand along with the cutoff of Russian oil has bumped prices to the highest they’ve ever been. So far in 2022, Exxon alone has boosted its profits 43% over last year!
And is the ‘Energy Endustry’ investing its windfall profits in lower prices for the consumer? No way. And is the ‘Energy Industry’ investing in exploration and expanded production, which would help the Wyoming economy?
Hell no. And what about “energy independence?” In fact, the United States has for months been exporting energy to the rest of the world.
It’s all about the money. That’s how America’s system of capitalism works, regardless of who is in the White House.
(s) paul fees
Cody
