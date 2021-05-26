There is no question Big Horn Avenue needs to be made safer for pedestrians crossing the five lanes.
Ever since a Cody Middle School student was struck by a semi last fall crossing Big Horn, the issue has become more prominent in people’s minds.
And the calls to get something done immediately have become more frequent and more urgent.
Currently, the city and the state are completing a $62,500 traffic study of the stretch between Depot Drive and Beacon Hill Road on Big Horn Avenue. That study is necessary before any action can be taken.
Not only are existing rights of way being studied, but current foot traffic patterns and future pedestrian demands will be considered.
The study must look at not only current traffic patterns, but how town growth will increase foot traffic in future years.
Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson Cody Beers said, “We’re all working together for a common goal, the safety of the motorists and the pedestrians for the future.”
An incomplete study or a rush to get something done now could result in more safety issues, not fewer. Simply assuming a traffic light is needed at Freedom Street or another potential crossing is not necessarily the answer.
We understand the feelings for urgency. Nobody wants to see another pedestrian struck by a car, but rushing to a solution is not the answer.
The city and state are working on the problem, but it’s going to take some time. Time that is absolutely necessary.
To get it right, a complete traffic study is needed before construction begins.
The future safety for motorists and pedestrians on Big Horn Avenue is at stake.
