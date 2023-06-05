Gold watch, diamond ring:
I ain’t missin’ not a single thing.
And cufflinks, stick pin—
When I step out I’m gonna do you in.
They come runnin’ just as fast as they can,
‘Cuz every girl is crazy
‘Bout a sharp-dressed man.
The ’80s pop group ZZ Top released “Sharp-Dressed Man” in 1983, but with those lyrics, it’s hard not to think of another sharp-dressed man who lived a hundred years earlier—William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody. One look at just about any photo of the Great Entertainer, and you can see he was definitely a “sharp-dressed man.”
And, by all accounts, Cody thought so, too.
When I had a “real job,” I spent an enormous amount of time learning the many facets of Buffalo Bill from the stories I read and heard. I used to say, “If Buffalo Bill showed up today, I’d recognize him anywhere.” He was the quintessential “sharp-dressed man.”
One year, a group of hunters whom he’d previously guided had extended an invitation for Buffalo Bill to join them in New York.
“I immediately informed my wife and sisters that I would start for New York, as soon as I could get a suit of clothes built,” Cody wrote. “Then I went up to the regimental tailor and selected a dark navy-blue cloth for the suit, and I told him to start on it at once and finish it as quickly as possible.
“When it was finished, I took it down home and dressed up in it. I had bought a new necktie to wear [with] the present, which was contained in the little box that the Count gave me, which proved to be a turquoise scarf pin surrounded with diamonds, and then I put on my overcoat and the new Stetson hat, and I considered [myself] the best-dressed man in the United States.”
That pin was a gift from Grand Duke Alexis of Russia whom Cody guided on a buffalo hunt in Kansas in 1872. But Alexis had also arranged for Tiffany’s of New York to create a special gift of jewelry for his hunting guide—as true an instance of “bling” as ever there were. The duke’s instructions were that the gift “should be of buffalo heads, studded with rubies and diamonds — a large buffalo pin, representing a buffalo head and shirt-cuff buttons, the same.” In a good number of portraits of Buffalo Bill, he proudly wears the buffalo head jewelry.
Cody loved the press (which is probably one reason he founded the Cody Enterprise), and he was always photo-ready. One might say he courted the media, always ready to grant an interview or to pose for a publicity photo. Indeed, many scholars contend that at the turn of the 20th century, Buffalo Bill was the most famous person in the world.
His 1904 visit to Glasgow, Scotland, is one example of just how popular he really was.
Following Buffalo Bill’s Wild West run in Glasgow, the Glasgow Evening News “Lorgnette” column of Friday, Aug. 12, estimated that attendance for all the Wild West’s shows that week totaled 175,000. Area newspapers estimated that if Wednesday evening’s (Aug. 10) audience stood shoulder to shoulder, the line would extend 10.5 miles!
Yes, the “sharp-dressed man” of Wild West fame truly believed that clothes make the man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.