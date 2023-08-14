To the editor:
In my recent “Letter to the Editor” (LTE), my primary concern was that Park County (only) property taxes had gone up so much, over the last several years, relative to the poorer “rankings” of several Park County (only) schools. It was my intention to show that the recent year’s increases in property tax evaluations (some over 78%) were apparently not resulting in better educated kids.
During my research, I came across the “National Assessment of Educational Progress” (NAEP) report, which validated my concern of what is happening in Park County as well as all across our country. In my recent LTE, I included portions of that NAEP report, which confirmed my concerns.
I received a call from a teacher expressing her concern that my evaluation was based upon “school rankings” of “all” Wyoming schools. It was not! It was based upon Park County schools only! I do agree, however, that using “rankings” for a comparative evaluation may be confusing, so I told her that I would try to get the editor to print a timely clarification to my recent LTE Park County school analysis.
Rather than using school “rankings” to get my point across, I could have used the school’s Average Standard Score (per schooldigger.com). Perhaps an evaluation of the Park County school’s “Average Standard Score” between 2012 and 2022 would be more understandable. For the sake of brevity, I will list only those Park County schools’ “Average Standard Score” that declined. Parkside Elementary down 2.4%; Southside Elementary down 8.2%; Glenn Livingston Elementary down 10.0%; Sunset Elementary down 28.6%.
(s) Glen Schultz
Cody
