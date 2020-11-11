To the editor:
As the pandemic continues to ravage the country, now is the time for Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso to support federal funding for cultured-meat research.
For those who don’t know, cultured meat is grown from cells. Since animals are removed from the process, the risk of zoonotic diseases like COVID-19 making the jump to humans is significantly reduced.
The idea of cultured meat on grocery shelves might sound far-fetched. But such products are already being developed by a number of companies, like JUST and Memphis Meats. Unfortunately, the science hasn’t advanced to the point at which cultured meat can compete with the price of cultured meat. Federal funding for more research would help fix that.
(s) jon hochschartner
Granby, Conn.
