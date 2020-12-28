Humbug. My list of pet peeves has surpassed my tolerance limit, meaning it’s time to unload.
At the top? Those who won’t wear masks, especially those working in stores. Yup, I’m in the vulnerable category, yet I’m also in the category of people who respect reasonable requests from those in the know, who want to protect those they encounter and who expect reciprocal consideration.
Until vaccines are delivered, the welfare of the community trumps noncompliance with the governor’s mask mandate.
Next, snowy, icy residential sidewalks. I believe a city ordinance places the responsibility of clearing walkways on the adjacent residents, with plenty of latitude, 24 hours, to complete the task. Shady areas are particularly treacherous. While I’m fortunate to have an energetic neighbor who often takes shovel or broom to my snowy sidewalk, sometimes before sunup, alas, another neighbor, a religious establishment, clears only a portion of its block.
Third, canine poop, an appropriate pet peeve [yes, pun intended]. My gripes isn’t with the dogs, actually, it’s with their handlers when they don’t pick up the deposits. [Disclaimer: I don’t have a dog now but enjoy well-behaved ones.]
As a frequent stroller on the Paul Stock Nature Trail, I see the gradual buildup of canine contributions along both sides of the route, especially near the entrance off Riverside Drive, and wonder: Do the handlers not see the dispenser with plastic mitts, free for the taking, for performing the cleanup task?
Do dog-walkers not understand that they’re expected to pick up after their pets?
I have encountered one handler who occasionally collects not only her pooch’s poop but also the deposits from others. She deserves a halo and copycats.
Last, grouchy old people. Egad, c’est moi! So, please let me turn the peeves into positives by saying that I do appreciate those who wear masks in public spaces or at least keep six feet away from me.
I do appreciate those who clear their sidewalks and consider extending their efforts to their neighbor’s property. And I do appreciate those who patrol their pets’ poop. With some common courtesy, humbug can be vanquished.
