As admitted, I’m wrestling with some issues, so what better time to delve into my actual past wrestling career.
That’s what we call in the biz a “segue.” Make no mistake, I was quick, often leading to overestimation of my grappling prowess. Just like now with my tragically flawed golf game, I’m no fan of practice. Driving range? Puleeeze! Who needs it?
Wrestling was no different. As our freshman 120-lber for our four-match season, I’d have been undefeated if not for the four losses. First match went the distance, but all I knew was to try to out-muscle the guy. I remember at one point as we’re both flopping around, my coach repeatedly screaming, “Crossface!!!” Trying to improvise the unknown, I blindly groped around his face, at one point a finger penetrating his nostril.
Second match, midway second period, I was so desperately thirsty, I intentionally flopped on my back to get pinned so I could reach that hallway water fountain. As I’m drinking, sexy cheerleader LuAnn Reichelt chirps, “Don’t feel bad Doug; he’s a Fithian.” I said “What’s a Fithian?” and she explained all his brothers had been state champions for Westmont. Who cares? That water was sooo heavenly cold.
Match No. 3 was versus Joe Johns. This black guy skips out to square up and I’m thinking, “He’s a foot taller than me; how can he only weigh 120?” Right after the handshake, he pops me open-handed, square on the forehead. I look at the ref waiting for him to penalize, and he motions to “wrestle on.”
Now I was mad, basically all I had going for me. I angrily dove and wrapped up his legs, tenaciously driving him to the mat just stubborn-inches from a pin. He wiggled and weaseled himself out of bounds and by then, my mad had expired. That dude pinned me flatter than a cow pie.
I half-halfheartedly tried again as a sophomore, but seldom made practice as seniors Carl Muir and Alan Tresnicki battled it out for my weight class. One day during “eliminations” before the first match, coach Feathers set me up as a guinea pig, barking: “Blough, you’re too good for practice? Get out here and wrestle Muir.” My cat-quickness prevailed as I pinned the senior stud (by then dating sexy LuAnn). I was tired and greatly winded, but breathed in sweet victory.
Now this embarrassed coach heaped a dose of injustice on me, saying testily, “Okay, now eliminate with Tresnicki!” There was that dang thirst again, but I followed orders and was beaten on points by Tresnicki. Feathers had failed miserably to make his point about the necessity of brutal practices, and all who witnessed the pimple-faced sophomore giving two seniors all they could handle knew it. My work done, I promptly quit.
Speaking of quitting, here’s my second segue since word-count now forces me to quit, ending my chronological wrestling history prematurely. Thirty years later came my epic Fitness Center bout against ex-collegiate, national champion and now crusty farrier John Fabrezio. For now let’s just say I was drinking water much sooner than anticipated, my blood dripping into the fountain. Film at 11, so stay tuned.
