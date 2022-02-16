It was the best of games; it was the worse of games. You laugh, you cry and then you cry again – much like the movie Seinfeld filmed for Brady, a shady movie-bootlegger.
I know, “TMI,” so let’s get back to that emotion-teaser Super Bowl. Yes, I’m again betting with the now-legal DraftKings Sportsbook. Not big bucks as I did for thrilling decades my $50-$100 wagers shamefully downsized to $10-$20. I am, after all, on a fixed income.
I had my many – I’d say legion – bets ranging from $25 singles to $2 longshots. Is it any wonder I never watch big games at bars or parties? I must precisely see every single play rather than find myself next to the guy who just threw up in the bathroom and wants to discuss Kaepernick kneeling during the anthem. Who am I to judge? I’m in this for personal gain and am often kneeling myself before the final play.
One longshot was Odell Beckham Jr., scoring not just one, but two touchdowns. After his first, early one, I knew it was just a matter of time before another. I laughed to myself at a pending $2 bet winning $20, so imagine my horror when OBJ hobbled off with an ACL injury minutes later. I cried and then I cried again.
I was born again though when my second 2-TD longshot connected when Tee Higgins scored his second. Two dollars paid $20, and with my only defensive “prop bet” of DJ Reader registering a sack, the announcer bellowed, “And Reader brings Burrow down for a sack.” Fifteen dollars on a $3 bet is none too shabby, is it not?
Maybe five minutes later, I remembered DJ is a Bengal, and it was Troy Reeder who sacked Rams QB Matt Stafford. My big ol’ smile turned into a scowl posthaste.
Ten dollars said Tyler Boyd would have at least five catches and $15 saying they’d total 43 yards. A cinch I figures with 10 minutes to go and already 4 and 39. One catch for four yards, from a guy who hadn’t dropped a pass all year was pretty much a done deal. I laughed until at 6:13 left, a 9-yarder hit him smack in his hands and fell to the ground. The announcer said he took his eye off the ball to look downfield; I say he looked to see how many yards I needed. I cried again.
When at 1:19, Tyler snatched a 9-yarder for my $25 winner, I laughed and I laughed hard (Ginger stared at me with noticeable concern). It was setting up for the rare SB overtime which I had astutely laid $5 for $48. Bengals had three chances to gain 10 yards for a tying field goal, but never gained another yard. The tears fell like rain.
But, when the dust cleared, I realized an OT would’ve cost my $25 winner of final score under 48. The final, 23-20, had me laughing all the way to the bank, pocketing $235 for all my spent emotions.
As you clearly witnessed, I cried and then I cried again, but then grinned like the proverbial cat that ate the canary.
