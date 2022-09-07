It’s finally time to wax political, alienating half my readers I’ve worked so hard all year to charm.
Half is a conservative estimate; in a blood-red county like Park, the loathe needle could shoot up to 85% lickety-split. When all I’ve ever wanted was to love and to be loved, it’s a socially suicidal endeavor. So let’s get started.
I’ve been eyed with disdainful suspicion by both sides, depending on which voting bloc is dizzily swooning at the time. I’m not a devil’s advocate – heck, I barely even know the guy – but I do hate blind partisanship, so I become the enemy at the drop of a hat in the ring. Right now, I wouldn’t be caught dead wearing either color hat, and to quote CCR: “It looks like a bad moon a-risin’”
I have not come here today to bury my Republican party, but to save it; lend me your ears. I firmly believe there’s little imaginable that’s more dangerous to America than how Biden/Harris and liberal accomplices are running the show. But, I fear this reborn Trump-worship threatens an equal, somewhat different danger. It has so much fevered momentum at this point, there’s likely nothing anyone can do or discover to stop it.
Remember the Donald’s famous declaration, “I could sit on Pennsylvania Avenue shooting strangers and my supporters would still defend me?” It’s like he was reading your mail.
Yes, America suffered through peace and prosperity during his term, but we labored through that same cloud during Bill Clinton and I never heard a single Republican say, “Who cares about morality; let’s bring the man back.”
I realize I’m walking perilously close to being put on “the list” with famous Republican stalwarts like former GOP nominees McCain and Romney, most recently amended to include Liz Cheney and her father Dick, guilty by association, and Pence on the long prospect list. So I predict here and now, Donald’s hand-picked Attorney General Barr is inducted onto that hate list any day now.
On a FOX interview, he claimed the DOJ had little choice but to swarm Trump’s private paradise since he had been “jerking the feds around” for so long. Told Trump has labeled him a RINO, he laughed and said that is anyone who won’t insist the election was stolen. And therein lies the rub – to take any heartfelt stance disagreeing with the supremely exalted one is a death knell for a Republican.
I contend this unnatural, un-Godly Trump-worship is a precursor to one of two dire outcomes. It guarantees another Democrat in four years (think the Squad) or it puts Donnie back in office, taking all rules for truth and civility off the table. In light of overwhelming Trump love and Trump hate, is a civil war wild conjecture?
Hey, I’m not a Trump-hater; just a Trump-worshiper-hater. I love him for entertainment value, just like certain guys I can think of right here in Cody. Their wildly exaggerated stories are vulgarly priceless, but I sure as hell don’t want them running the town.
But please don’t make me drink the bitter hemlock. I only want to be loved – just not in a weird, Trumpy kind of way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.