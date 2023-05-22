Tell me again when the next election is. 2024?
So, am I to understand that we have something like 18 months until November 5, 2024, to hear about it?
Sigh…
In a May 18 story, ABC staff writers at abcnews.go.com listed those who have announced a run for president or are entertaining a run. Besides President Joseph Biden and former President Donald Trump, there are four governors (one also a U.N. ambassador, one also vice president); one senator; two mayors; a businessman; a talk show host; a self-help author; a biotech entrepreneur; and a Kennedy.
And don’t forget the state and local elections.
Again, sigh…
In the months to come, I’ll try to follow the campaign trail, but already I’m having trouble keeping track of who’s who and their positions on the issues. Even so, I’m convicted by the words of President Teddy Roosevelt who said, “A vote is like a rifle: Its usefulness depends upon the character of the user.”
While I do pay at least some attention to issues, I’m a voter who puts considerable stock in character. For a candidate to suggest “I will not let my personal beliefs stand in the way of doing what’s in the best interest of the people” is unrealistic, if you ask me. After all, we are the sum of our parts: beliefs, actions, experiences and relationships.
For example, I once knew a woman who was one of the most articulate and animated speakers I’ve ever heard. She could easily command an audience with her knowledge and experience and the captivating way she would present them.
But it only took witnessing a few episodes of her dressing down a subordinate, and I began to see a huge disconnect between the public persona and the private tyrant. I could never vote for someone who pulled a stunt like this.
Consequently, I have to ask how he or she treats others — from superiors to subordinates. Does she put on a mask in the presence of a potential donor? Does he belittle his staff members or associates when he thinks no one’s in earshot? In the 1600s, philosopher John Locke said we’re like “chameleons, taking … the hue of our moral character from those who are about us.” I much prefer candidates who are the same in the grocery store as on Capitol Hill.
I also believe a candidate’s actions should long precede a campaign. Has he or she made a life of helping others—not just with contributions, which is easy for the wealthy, but working side-by-side with others to make their lives easier? I’d like to know if a candidate has always lent a hand at a nursing home or played games with kids at a community center. I’m never happy to learn those activities were suddenly adopted for a campaign photo op.
Finally, does he or she have a sound reputation with neighbors, colleagues, family and other associates? Are his relationships solid? Is she disciplined and one who keeps her word? Is he a good steward with his own money—which likely means he’ll be careful with yours and mine? Do their children sing their praises?
Yes, this is basically the old “talking the talk and walking the walk.” In the months ahead, I’ll be watching to see which candidates have the best stride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.