I always kind of admire folks who don’t read the weekly disputes/arrests/lawsuits newspaper page.
One sweet gal told me, “I just don’t think it’s any of my business.” While I see that kind of attitude refreshingly commendable, at the same time I think, “What the heck’s wrong with these people? Have they no curiosity, no ‘wonderlust’, no criminal record?”
Aye, there’s the rub; folks smart/lucky enough to have avoided legality trouble have no way of knowing the entertainment they’re missing, but we foolish and afflicted love company.
Years ago, I collected those blotter pages, intending to one day put the best of them into a book with the theme of police calls in small town USA, compared to say … Cleveland. “Caller reports two cows in the middle of the road” versus “Caller reports he’s been shot in the throat with a crossbow.”
“Caller says someone stole several pieces of firewood from his stack; investigation ongoing” as opposed to “Caller reports mass looting of his jewelry store in progress; police decline to investigate victimless crime.”
Firewood and cows, that’s the majority of caller concerns ’round these parts, but poultry isn’t exempt. I saved the May 19 issue and amid all the loose cow reports – only six, a slow week – was this nugget: “Caller on Central Avenue would like to talk to officer about a rooster in the neighborhood.” Who knows, this call may have been from a disgruntled chicken tired of her “cock of the walk” boyfriend’s cheating ways.
Along with poultry, there was porcine, as in “Three pigs running around yard on Lane 6.” And these runarounds wonder why people refer to them as “pigs”? Stay home in your own sty, ya sow; you got a boar who loves you waiting there.
The most painful part of these police blotters are the many abused/neglected dogs and “emaciated horse” reports. They usually end in “Officer provided assistance,” but it’s been my experience the actual result will depend on a particular officer’s love of pets. Park County is full of true animal-lovers, but too many, “Hey, it’s just an animal; don’t sweat the small stuff” mindsets. Wyoming always seems to lag far behind other states in animal welfare laws for some reason that I hate.
But these calls aren’t always animal-related, such as “Welfare check on 7th and Canyon View. Elderly male walking down street wearing no pants and he looks confused.” Oh, I’m sure I’m the first person who came to many readers’ minds, but I swear that was not me. It’s an absurd assumption for the simple reason that I do all my walking on the opposite side of town. Do the math.
And finally, this welfare check call about “Female is having trouble getting car started, difficulty walking, no shoes on and talking to people who aren’t there. Female parked in a black Kia in handicapped spot, wearing a white dress with pink hair.”
Since it ended with, “Gone upon officer arrival,” I have half a notion to put on some pants and go looking for this diamond-in-the-rough myself. A guy my age doesn’t have that many golden opportunities fall into his lap.
