Are you guilty of taking the last cup of coffee but neglecting to start a new pot for your co-workers?
Have you left a paper jam in the copier and sneaked away without telling anyone?
Do you replace an empty toilet paper roll?
Is that shopping cart left in an adjacent parking spot with the idea that “a store employee will soon come along to gather wayward carts”?
Are we talking intent here or garden variety brain fog?
Are the simplest behaviors the greatest measure of character?
Famed basketball coach John Wooden (1910-2010) noted, “The true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one is watching.”
In the late 1980s, I was a substitute teacher. I’ll never forget a particular day with a class of fourth graders. About 10 minutes before dismissal, I asked the kids to clean up their areas. With little to no complaint, most disposed of the crayon wrappers and scrap paper that had landed below their desks.
There were, however, a few who lollygagged, dawdled and dilly-dallied as some students are wont to do. I encouraged them to speed it up as the bell was about to ring to end the day. I shall never forget one boy’s comment. He said, “That’s the janitor’s job.” My guess is that today, he doesn’t return grocery carts either.
I landed “a real job” a couple of years later and worked in a small office with five employees. One day, a new staffer came on board whose pet peeve was those who didn’t replace the toilet paper roll. For her, it meant that those individuals had little regard for others. Evidently, it happened once too often in the staff restroom to suit her, and she resolved to make a point.
That new kid in the office fashioned a necklace of shame, a piece of yarn threaded through an empty toilet paper roll. I don’t remember the text — maybe, “I didn’t replace the toilet paper; I’m office scum.” Nor do I remember how she planned to nail the TP offenders. She hung the troublesome tube in the restroom as a reminder, but it wasn’t there long. Our boss promptly disposed of it.
Lately, the ultimate test of character is whether we’ll return our shopping cart to the cart corral or just leave it somewhere in the parking lot. This meme is making its way through all kinds of social media, blog posts and web pages. It suggests that whether we do or don’t put away the cart speaks volumes of our character.
The Shopping Cart Theory offers no reward or benefits for the return, nor is there any punishment for carts left in the lot. It’s just a question of whether a person will do right without being forced to. Apparently, if we choose to return the cart, we are good people, worthy of self-government.
However, if you want to take the surveillance approach to shame cart abandonment, you can join a group formed for that very purpose. “Cart Narcs” is a YouTube channel “promoting personal responsibility from the courageous agents of the Cart Narcs.”
They have a half million subscribers.
