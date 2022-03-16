The times we live in seem quite frightening. Almost apocalyptic.
Among other worries, can American democracy survive? Because no superhero will save us. The answer to that question is up to us, every single one of us. As award-winning author George Packer wrote, we are our “Last Best Hope.”
Wyoming Rising is a nonpartisan group who advocates, among other things, for civil liberties and participation in our government. We are happy to announce a Wyoming/Montana Braver Angels online event on March 22. Braver Angels – a famous Lincoln phrase – is an organization dedicated to building trust and civil discussion in our country. They support and facilitate civil, respectful discussions between people with different viewpoints.
You can register to be a participant in this 7-8:30 p.m. Zoom discussion on https./tinurl.com/whyweneedeachother032222. Wyoming Rising hopes to sponsor a similar event this summer.
The reasons behind the situation our nation is currently in are both complex and simple. From globalization, which results in vast accumulation of power and wealth while dis-empowering and impoverishing many others, to cultural upheaval over issues like race, gender and economic identity, to huge demographic changes, the nation is roiling.
These forces, along with a pandemic, economically complex world, and lightning speed technological changes have big impacts on our brains and psyches. These huge changes coming all at once can produce fear and anxiety for most of us.
After all, only about 12,000 years ago our species was wandering around just trying to survive, hunting, gathering and serving as a meal for other predators.
We arrived at this crisis through a variety of decisions by government, private industry and the rest of us. It’s tempting to blame a certain group for our present reality, reasoning that if we just got rid of that group everything would be OK. But that logic doesn’t hold because the responsibility rests with everyone, most of whom have good intentions.
Removing trade barriers seems like a good idea until it results in companies moving their operations to where they can operate most cheaply, thus eliminating many jobs in our country. Overthrowing dictators with the goal of establishing democracies seems like a good idea until it becomes way more complex and violent than we/they can handle.
There are many examples of actions taken with good intentions by those in power that resulted in increased suffering and strife. Some were done without good intentions and those eroded the trust in our government and democracy.
So, will blaming and demonizing our fellow citizens with the hope of eliminating their power get us where we want? A perfect America where only “our side” is in charge? That vision looks like North Korea, China or Russia where only one group has power. Are those happy places for most of their citizens?
Only the rich and powerful oligarchs get what they want through propaganda and military force and even they are constantly looking over their shoulder for the next revolution. Those places do not appear fit for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. So, what do we do?
The founders of our country faced all these same dilemmas. Their solution is a system written into the Constitution of this country to organize our nation’s life through a representative democracy, a system where the people govern themselves and are not under the power of an autocrat and their lackeys.
Is it easy? No! Is it worth it? Yes! Will it be difficult and full of strife? Probably. But the principal idea is that we are all equal participants of this great experiment. No matter how different we are, the only way the experiment will work is if we respect each citizen’s equal right to have a voice and vote in this nation, we protect those who are not in the majority or dis-empowered, and we strive to have a civil relationship with each other.
In other words, we are called upon to be the best that humans can be. It doesn’t mean we try to eliminate or take rights from each other. The Civil War resulted in massive suffering for everyone including many innocent children. Many other societies eliminated slavery without any blood spilled. Are many areas of the country and groups of people still under the dark cloud of that event? We can do better than that dealing with the divisiveness we now face. We must do better for our children and the future of this great nation.
How do we address this fragmentation into tribes or camps who point the finger and try to wipe the other tribe out? What do all the tribes have in common? What can we agree on? That we are all citizens of this great nation!
That we all want it to succeed for all its citizens! That we are all patriotic! Yes! Does our tribe feel aggrieved and blame the other tribe(s) for its woes? Yes! Will this get us and our beloved country where it needs to be? No!
We will just continue to live in strife with the threat of violence which often has landed on the innocent.
So, let’s put down our fear-based defensive fighting postures and take the high road a citizen in a healthy democracy demands. Let’s look for ways we can civilly talk to one another. Let’s look for ways we can each tell our stories of struggle and hope. Let’s look for ways we can build not tear down relationships with our friends and neighbors.
Together we can make a safe place for civil discussion, not a battleground for destroying the “other” side. There is no other side when you take the view from 10,000 feet, because we are all on the same side. The side of making this great nation, this great experiment in participatory democracy work. Work for equally all of us.
We want this nation to never perish from the Earth because we defaulted to tragic, needless conflict. Somebody must step up and be the hero/heroine in this crisis. Let it be all of us, together. Please participate in the Braver Angels event.
(Phyllis Roseberry, Wyoming Rising Management Team)
(0) comments
