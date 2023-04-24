I was sad when I read the news.
In an April 5, 2023, New York Times story, Lawrence Ulrich wrote, “G.M. announced last month that it would retire the Camaro in January when a final 2024 model rolls off a Michigan assembly line. With Dodge closing up shop on its Charger and Challenger this year — even as it teases an electric muscle car — the Mustang is the sole surviving member of Detroit’s ‘pony car’ band of coupes and convertibles.”
It’s not so much the car as what it signifies. For those of us who remember names like Don Yenko or Carroll Shelby — and cars like “Super Bee,” “Judge” or “Boss” — these vehicles are a trip down memory lane.
If you’re saying to yourself, “Huh?” you are either under 40 years of age or were never really a lover of muscle cars. Many of my now 70-something peeps are all too familiar with the 1969 Yenko Camaro or the 1967 Shelby Mustang. Some will have their eyes tear up at the mere mention of a 1971 Dodge Super Bee, a 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge or my personal favorite — since we owned one — a 1971 Ford 351 Boss Mustang.
Oh, to have that Mustang sitting in our garage one more time!
And let’s face it: Those pre-oil embargo cars were hot. With gasoline less than $.50 per gallon, a fast car that literally slurped fuel could move — move like crazy. In addition, we weren’t “enlightened” in those days about climate change. We simply drove the cars, and we drove them very, very fast. The faster we drove, the louder the noise. My boyfriend-now-husband Carl had a turquoise ’64 Chevy Impala with shiny baby-moon hubcaps. That car had glass pack mufflers that “blub blub blubbed” whether stopped or “dragging Main,” vibrating the street beneath.
Dad used to say he could hear Carl coming to pick me up — and he lived clear across town!
Don Yenko was a Chevy dealer in 1969 when the new Camaro was introduced. Only 500 were produced, and Yenko managed to get his hands on a couple hundred of them that he modified to go even faster. About muscle cars in general, and the Mustang in particular, Carroll Shelby said, “There is never enough horsepower … just not enough traction.”
One thing about muscle cars is they could never be mistaken for anything but. Nope, there was nothing subtle about these cars — no wimpy taupes or sages or rosewoods in this bunch. The colors were eye-jolting from the bright orange GTO Judge to the startling yellow of the Super Bee. Our Boss Mustang was a bit more conservative at blue, silver and black, but we still had the standard issue wide tires for cornering and shiny, chrome mag wheels.
I know: Why didn’t we keep that car???
I always thought I belonged in a muscle car. Surely, I had the requisite cool factor to drive one, and I’ve had practice with our 1966 and 1969 Corvettes (yes, we should have kept them, too) and that ’71 Boss Mustang.
For baby boomers and those of us on the fringe, I think this poster says it best, “I may be old, but I got to drive all the cool cars.”
