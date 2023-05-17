To the editor:
On behalf of a group of Cody residents, we are very concerned about significant changes to Cody’s Master Plan by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that will impact every person who lives and visits Cody.
The expected two-year construction project will ultimately impact the city’s panoramic mountain views, daytime skyline, nighttime star-gazing and create increased traffic with associated safety concerns off main roads through quiet neighborhoods to reach the proposed site overlooking Cody off Skyline Drive.
This building’s size/scale — a massive 10,000-plus square foot area footprint, 101 feet tall, lighted structure with 140-plus parking spaces — is clearly out-of-place compared to every other religious structure within city limits. Please note our group is happy to see religious freedoms practiced and enjoyed in the community. At issue is the proposed site, placing this temple in a quiet residential neighborhood on a dead-end street never planned for the increased traffic level generated.
Skyline Drive is a desirable, well-used walking/cycling street. Impacted are all those neighborhoods leading to the intersection of 11th Street, Skyline Drive and Stampede Avenue. This intersection already experiences many near-misses of vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians as Cody’s population increases, which will worsen by adding this much-used, towering 10-story-like structure.
We propose the city of Cody place a moratorium on this proposed project/site, allowing consideration of the 2-3 other Cody temple locations, likely offering better compatibility with greater traffic/safety control, while addressing concerns about noise, lighting and other adverse impacts.
Please consider attending the hearing for this construction project at 6 p.m., May 24, at the Cody Auditorium. Contact the city P&Z by email or phone; time is critical. This project is near approval with limited time to voice concerns and redirect the temple location elsewhere in Cody.
(s) Terry Skinner
Doug Peterson
Preserve Our Cody
Neighborhoods
Cody
(1) comment
Y'all better be concerned about this situation...if y"all think tourists are good at creating problems just wait till this fiasco gets started. I have lived in many areas where this has happened...the end result is not desirable.
