To the editor:
We are endorsing Sandy Newsome in her bid for a second term in the District 24 House of Representative seat.
Sandy is a longtime Cody resident and has invested herself tirelessly for the people of Wyoming. She is a local businesswoman and has logged countless hours as a volunteer for various organizations, too many to list here.
She has an amazing work ethic and moral compass that stays true. She makes herself available to discuss issues and researches bills before voting on them. Due to living in Wyoming for many years, she truly knows the pulse of those who put her in office the first time and will work just as hard during her second term.
If you are interested in what is best for the citizens of Wyoming, you will want to cast a vote for Sandy Newsome.
Don & Sherrie Frame
Cody
