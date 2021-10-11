To the editor:
Special thanks to Park County Animal Shelter and Lifetime Small Animal Hospital who are working to create the Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) program.
This program, focused on community cats living in the Beck Avenue area, is intended to stabilize the population of unowned, outdoor cats (community cats). TNR will expand to the Bleistein area later this year. Communities like Cody have implemented TNR and it takes the cooperation of all residents to ensure success.
With some Beck Avenue residents and well-intended animal lovers feeding community cats, their numbers have grown as has potential risk for disease in unvaccinated cats. As a Beck resident and cat rescuer, I have witnessed the increasing population and disabilities of unvaccinated kittens and cats (potentially terminal).
Now, we are asking for you to help our community and Park County Animal Shelter.
From Oct. 13-16, we are asking Beck area residents to keep pets inside and stop feeding community cats. If you have an outdoor pet, special paper collars will be provided with a door hanger that explains TNR. Humane traps loaded with food will be set Oct. 15 to attract hungry cats and kittens and checked through Oct. 16.
On Oct. 16, cats will be treated by Dr. Amy DeFries and technicians at Lifetime Small Animal Hospital for vaccinations and sterilization procedure (spay or neuter). After recovery, cats will be returned to their outdoor homes on Beck Avenue, where designated caregivers will continue providing food and water.
These caregivers will also monitor, document and report new cats, litters and sickness to ensure their well-being.
Beginning Oct. 13 and after Oct. 16 TNR, Beck area residents are asked to stop feeding community cats and allow caregivers to take this responsibility. Thanks for your efforts to support the vitality of our cat community thru TNR.
(s) katina koller
Cody
