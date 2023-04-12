To the editor:
People I talk to have noticed a campaign in this paper to “think outside the (Republican) party line” in Wyoming politics.
Recent editorial efforts, columnists and clearly invited “op-ed” contributors have pushed this narrative. One compared the Wyoming GOP with the totalitarian “Party” of Orwell’s novel, 1984. What sophistry! Orwell’s Party mantra of “war is peace” (but musn’t upset China), “freedom is slavery” (obey Big Brother Joe), “ignorance is strength” (watch legacy “news media”) demonstrates that it’s the left’s program that fits the Orwellian mold.
Wyoming voters understand they need their state government to defend them from the left’s assault on their freedoms, values, wealth and their children. A large majority of Wyomingites voted GOP believing its platform is the cure, not the malady. Despite the best efforts of the Biden government, this remains a federal republic, though admittedly just a banana republic in the jurisdiction of the Manhattan DA.
The left tells us that “elections have consequences.” They don’t assert this when conservatives win. It is difficult to see election consequences when the Wyoming Republican House Speaker refuses to introduce bills that are a priority for his party members, elected by the people.
National outlets report that Albert Sommers held back bills on educational choice, curriculum transparency, and protecting school children from sexualization. Why? He cites “local choice.” Local choice by education bureaucrats? But not parental choice? When did parents consent to co-parent with public education unions or school boards?
Funds for school choice must be allocated at the state level and exercised by parents. Universal school choice bills have passed and are making progress in many states. Not Wyoming.
The consequences of GOP victories are not apparent in Wyoming education policy. No bill introduction, no vote. How convenient for some.
Research into Wyoming campaign contributions might be revealing.
(s) rod hall
