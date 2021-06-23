To the editor:
Any excuse to head to Park County, Wyoming, is a good one in my book.
Ryan Brown gave my wife and me one last week. He lured me in with the thought of playing some softball with former pro athletes like John Rocker, Mike Hampton and Will Wesley. He hooked me with the additions of former University of Wyoming standouts Marcus Epps, Chris Prosinski, Josh Harshman, Ryan Yarborough, Shawn Wiggins and Cody’s own Adam Waddell.
In reality, it wasn’t a tough sell at all to come join in the fun at the first-ever Celebrities Against Cancer event in your fine town. It was an honor to even be thought of. I’m a nobody and had never even met Ryan in person.
Raising money for that dreaded “C-word” above, a horrible disease that has indeed touched us all, made it all a no-brainer.
As I made the six-hour drive back home to Cheyenne Sunday – beyond sore and nearly immobile from being extremely out of shape and diving for softballs in my late 30s – I couldn’t help but think of what Ryan pulled off over the last week.
He brought together an unbelievable lineup of celebrities from all sports and walks of life. He somehow managed to get them from their homes around the country to Cody. No small task, I assume. He rallied local businesses to take part in this event. He secured hotel rooms, rodeo tickets, vendors, fans, photographers and even put on a pair of concerts. Ryan made sure no one was left out, including Cody and Powell citizens who helped make this event so special.
Ryan said the whole idea behind this weekend came to him in his sleep three years ago. He nervously reached out to Rocker first. His answer was obvious. The idea blossomed from there.
Ryan had a motive to put this whole thing together. He became emotional in front of a capacity crowd Friday afternoon inside the local country club as he spoke about his father, David Brown, who fell victim to cancer.
Yes, this one was for dad, but it was also for you, the Park County community.
Ryan, thank you for bringing this group together.
Thank you for all your hard work and sacrifice.
Thank you to your family.
Thank you to your community.
Thank you for being you.
(s) cody tucker
Cheyenne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.