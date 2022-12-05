To the editor:
The complaint against the book “If I Was Your Girl” by Meredith Russo in the Cody High School library had nothing whatsoever to do with pornography.
The school board’s approval of the book rested on three premises: (1) that it concurred with the KEC Complaints Committee’s recommendation; (2) that it deemed the book not to be pornographic; and (3) that it considered the book to be supportive and inclusive of gender-confused students and instrumental in helping students learn to be empathetic and compassionate towards those who are different than themselves.
Premise number two is entirely irrelevant. That the board members focused on pornography leads to the conclusion that they had not read the complaint properly or seriously considered it. Not one trustee mentioned the real complaint during the brief board discussion and subsequent unanimous vote that rubber-stamped the KEC Complaints Committee’s recommendation to retain the book.
The actual but ignored substance of the complaint is this – The book is arguably dangerous and misleading. It chronicles the transition of a boy to a girl, assuming one agrees that to be a possibility. This involves a number of stages. First, the boy receives puberty blockers which effect a chemical castration through blocking the normal process of production of testosterone. Next comes the mutilation of healthy male sex organs and the re-designing of what’s left to mimic female sex organs. The patient is by now sterile. Further hormonal drugs are administered to cause the feminizing and softening of the body. This person will never have a healthy life free of medical interventions. All this medical and pharmaceutical work is highly lucrative, which might explain why it is so popular with some doctors and hospitals.
The book is a description of a supposedly successful and triumphal transition and a glamorized rendition of this character’s perilous high school romance with a football player. Left unsaid are the numerous testimonies of vulnerable young people (too young to be making adult decisions) whose gender confusion spontaneously resolved but who had already been tragically urged on to undergo these radical and unnatural medical procedures.
All too many young lives have been irreparably harmed. Many have spoken out about the physical, mental and emotional pain and suffering they have endured.
These social, pharmaceutical and surgical transitions are harmful, extremely expensive and largely irreversible. Schools should not be taking sides and cheerleading such controversial issues.
(s) sheila leach
Cody
