The Cody School District is giving parents a break during a tough year.
Last week, nutrition director Gen Sheets announced the cost of all school lunches would be covered by the federal government for the spring semester, as they had done in the fall.
We appreciate the district taking advantage of the opportunity provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
With the economy still struggling to recover from the effects of COVID-19 and business restrictions to combat it, this can be a real boost to families as the cost of lunches has only increased.
The district does have a favor to ask. If you have not already filled out a meal application this school year, take a few minutes to complete the online form.
The number of students who qualify for free and reduced meals has a direct impact on the Title I grant-funded programming the school is able to provide within the district.
Not only does this grant funding supply 10 salaries, it provides books and software licenses to help students with reading and math. It also supports professional development to help staff reach students more effectively.
So fill out an application to help the local schools, and thank staff for helping out.
We also appreciate the people who have paid off the previous school lunch debts. The district is entering its 10th month of debt free balances on Park 6 student meal accounts.
Free meals may not be that big in the grand scheme of things, but in a year like this one, every little bit counts.
(1) comment
Every dollar you take out of my pocket to use on something unnecessary, is in fact a big thing. I have first hand experience with forms like this: in 1973 or so, I was attending a new school. The home-room teacher handed every child a form to take home to mom and dad to sign to claim poverty and get a free lunch, because as they said "it isn't just about a free lunch, it is about the school getting a lot of money to serve disadvantaged children like yourselves". I knew my parents could afford my lunch and I refused to take the form home. In fact I had never been disadvantaged in my life prior to that school (I basically got to repeat 6th grade for the next two years there, placing myself and every other child at a terrible disadvantage going into high school, but hey, who really cares about teaching, if you can get the kids free lunches?) I got detention for that refusal to have my parents fraudulently sign a false document. My education on how schools, bureaucracies, and government works began that day. Also, I learned what happens to hapless individuals who try to stand for what is right and keep their dignity. It was the first of several lessons that began shaping who I am today (take your free shot, Dewey). I am not entirely sure that a school should be feeding anyone for free, but am certain that they should not be feeding EVERYONE for free, nor making every parent out to be incapable of caring for their offspring. This isn't so much about free food as it is to establish a poverty baseline which brings tons of dollars to school that could and should have been spent elsewhere for actual needs rather than for manufactured needs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.