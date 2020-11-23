For part of my campaign for county commissioner, I vowed to continue communications with the cities and town of Park County, and the easiest way is to attend council meetings. I can do it so you don’t have too.
Not that the council meetings are always boring. Sometimes, there are some exciting stories. In Meeteetse, they offer a section of their meetings to air complaints from the public. A recent complaint was on one of the avenues where a deer attacked a dog.
In Cody, there are police reports of dogs chasing deer, but in Meeteetse, it’s vice-versa. The mayor, J.W. Yetter, said they’re also having problems with turkeys. You would think that tasty animals would not raise a ruckus when they are being hunted.
Meeteetse’s council meeting was lacking council people but was heavy with law enforcement. Missing were Sheridan Trask, Josh Blake and Corey Guthrie due to COVID-19 exposure. Eric Scott was there, obviously not invited to the party the other councilors were invited to. Two Park County Sheriff’s deputies were on hand to contain the heavy crowd (me). Thomas Ehlers is a frequent attendee in plainclothes, and Rob Cooke, in full uniform, sat in the back of the room.
When it came time for the police report, he said, “Nothing to report.” What!? What about the “Murder Deer”?
I was there to hear the discussion on the rate increase for the town. The council had decided to wait until after the election to implement a rate increase. The election featured a one-cent tax that didn’t pass, so it was a short discussion. Mayor Yetter said they can’t keep kicking it down the road. So the new rates will kick in on Jan. 1.
The majority of the meeting was spent on COVID and what to do if it hits staff. The staff being Shawn Christopherson and Ed Hesselbacher. If one gets it, that’s half the workforce. The names of community members were discussed on who could fill in, just in case. During COVID times, it’s easy for council people to stay home and call it in. Not for Shawn and Ed.
With the help of Deputy Clerk Ronnie Hogg, the town of Meeteetse is actually run by Angela Johnson. Angie has been around since I first started as a mayor. She knows everyone and everywhere in the community and guides the mayor and council through the meeting. If there is a light out or a sign down, she knows about it and has it taken care of. I’ve known her for a long time and she doesn’t age.
As the meeting came to a close, there was no gavel. Mayor Yetter isn’t a gavel guy, he only mayor I know that doesn’t like using it.
The parking lot at town hall is pretty dark after the meeting. Despite a police presence, I was a bit uneasy getting to my truck, but I escaped without an encounter with the “Murder Deer.”
(Scott Mangold of Powell was recently elected county commissioner)
