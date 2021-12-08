As you have probably heard before, democracy is NOT a spectator sport. If it is going to work successfully, all of us, as citizens of this great democracy, must participate actively. There are two opportunities outlined below offering the chance to have a say in how our community and environment will be managed and enjoyed in the next few years. These plans will affect both our and our children’s futures here in beautiful Park County.
The Natural Resource Management Plan for State and Federal Lands in Park County, Wyoming (NRMP), dated Aug. 20, 2021, was completed as part of Park County’s goal of coordinating and providing input to federal and state land use plans and decisions. This plan is available to view on the Park County government website, parkcounty-wy.gov. Part of the plan’s development included several opportunities for public comment. You can still let our county commissioners and county planner know your views on this plan.
Why was this plan produced? Federal statutes provide opportunities for counties to share their own special expertise with federal agencies during decision-making processes in order to protect the local customs and culture, tax base and private property. NRMPs establish the current economic and cultural conditions of an area and illustrate how those conditions are linked with activities that occur on adjoining federal and state lands.
Federal agencies must consider state and local land use plans (LUP) in their decision making and explain deviations from these LUPs. Park County has recently solicited a request for proposals to produce an updated LUP. An LUP differs from the NRMP in that it addresses management of lands under direct county control. A prime example of LUP guidance includes county zoning decisions on private and county-owned lands. The current LUP was completed in 1998. The county has a goal of updating it every five years. So with the major changes in population, land use and environmental conditions, a new LUP is sorely needed.
The public’s input will be requested in its development. This LUP will guide Park County decision making for years and may significantly affect every resident. While the NRMP makes no mention of drought, flooding, landslides, warming rivers, ice jams, dust storms, reduced snowpack coupled with more severe blizzards and abrupt freezes, all events that are on an accelerating trend line, our input concerning the effects of climate change on the LUP is critical.
These climate change consequences will affect our day to day lives and raise the costs (and thus taxes) of living in the county. Please take the time to provide comments on this plan. An 18 to 24 month completion schedule is anticipated. Opportunities for comment will be published in local newspapers and on the county website, parkcounty-wy.gov.
(Phyllis Roseberry is a member of local organization Wyoming Rising)
