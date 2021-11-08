It turns out Mom was right all along – on a whole lot of things. As the years go by, I’m more and more convinced.
In fact, some folks have coined the term “Mommalies” to describe those sayings Mom was always foisting on her brood. As we grow older, we find those Mommalies embedded in management philosophy, personal relationships, politics and a wealth of other content areas.
I first heard the term years ago from a radio commentator (I’ve long since forgotten his name).who focused on those who are real “standouts.”
We all know who they are: the one who gets the scholarship, the good education, the great job, the bank loan, the guy, the girl, etc. etc. etc. This radio host observed that so many of those behaviors that give advantages to one person over another can be attributed to the simple, common-sensical things Mom used to say. For him, it was his mother’s “Dress the part.” Even in our individual-freedom-oriented environment, it sure doesn’t hurt to dress appropriately for a job interview or a special dinner with someone important. Clothes may not make the man, but they might make the job.
I liked the Mommalie concept, so I asked my friends to pass along some of their Mommalies. A former colleague noted her mom’s use of the tried-and-true “A place for everything and everything in its place.” I can’t count the times I’ve been in line at the grocery check-out, perusing the magazine titles, and found at least two or three with articles “Get Rid of the Clutter” or “Organize Your Life for Good.” This mom was right on the money with that one, as well as “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all,” one of my mom’s personal favorites.
A couple of friends’ mothers had similar philosophies but stated a bit differently. For instance, in Wyoming “If at first, you don’t succeed, try, try again” becomes “You gotta just get back on the horse.” I like the way a neighbor’s mom put it, “Patience, faith, reward.” By the way, she also said, “Any darn fool can be unhappy.”
Another acquaintance said that when her mother called someone a “miscellaneous person,” it was far from a term of endearment. In fact, she would prefer a bad person to a miscellaneous person any day. “You don’t know what way a miscellaneous person will go,” she explained. “They are just unformed jelly and can slither any ol’ direction!”
Another friend shares a Mommalie that as a child, whenever she misbehaved in public, her mother would ask, “You don’t want me to take me to the LADIES ROOM, do you?” My friend admits she never went to the Ladies Room but was certain she didn’t want to, given her mother’s tone. (I forgot to ask if my friend developed a phobia about Ladies Rooms that she carries to this day!)
I often wonder what Mommalies my kids and grandkids will remember from me. “Failure isn’t fatal, and success isn’t final.” Or “Is this a hill you want to die on?”
My favorite? “Learn from experience- you don’t have time to make all the mistakes yourself.”
