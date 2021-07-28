To the editor:
Most of the candidates for Congress against Liz Cheney agree on policy. They all basically sound the same. You will not find too many differences and certainly not important enough differences to use those to decide whom to vote for.
What this race comes down to is political style.
Anyone can beat Liz Cheney. Anyone. Her only hope is a fractured conservative vote. That’s not the question. The question is who will not only beat her but will go to Congress and push back on the Biden Administration’s overreach? Whom can we trust to “bite” when the DC Swamp comes for our rights?
State Sen. Anthony Bouchard has a long history of taking bites out of bad politicians in Wyoming and it’s time to unleash him on Biden and the DC Swamp. He is Nancy Pelosi’s worst nightmare. If you agree with me that our state and country are at a pivotal moment in history and you worry about the future for your children and grandchildren, then I hope you’ll take that worry to the ballot box. I hope you will consider sending an attack dog instead of a lap dog to Congress. The only attack dog we’ve got in this race is Anthony Bouchard.
I’m not asking for your money. I’m asking for your foot-soldier support. Will you put a sign in your yard or window? Will you host an event? Will you call your neighbors? Will you write letters of support? What will you do to take a stand?
That’s what I want to know. Please go to Anthony’s website and tell him what you will do at AnthonyBouchard.com.
(s) April poley
Buffalo
(2) comments
He's a fool.
Anthony Bouchard's day job is that of a septic tank pumper.
Wyoming is in far greater need of THOSE skills than anything he would bring to elected office. QED.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.