It’s January 2021 and I think I speak for just about all of us when I say it’s nice to look at 2020 in the rearview mirror.
I actually didn’t even bother to count down the final seconds, or hours, of the crazy year we just finished, although that’s nothing new.
I confess, it’s been years since I stayed up until midnight any night, no offense to New Year’s Eve. While I grew up in the West and am proud of my Wyoming heritage and current residence, I harken to my first few years in New York to provide cover for watching the ball drop at 10 p.m. in Times Square and promptly shut my eyes.
I’m an unabashed morning person, as all who know me know well.
When I was a child I would wake up around 5 a.m. to watch cartoons and be able to say goodbye to my dad, who left early for work every morning. If I ever missed being able to say bye I felt horrible, so I made sure to avoid it at all costs.
It wasn’t too hard up through the preteen years when I had strict bedtimes and could get eight or more hours of sleep and still wake up in time to see the sun rise.
I woke up early to go fishing and hunting with my dad and later with my younger brother, and I smugly enjoyed being the one wide awake and annoyingly chipper.
On Christmas mornings I’d wake up even earlier than usual and be forced by my parents to wait until at least 6 a.m. to wake them up. Meanwhile, my sister and I would sit in my room imagining the gifts we would receive.
My love of early mornings was tested in high school when my night-owl stepbrother would encourage me to keep my eyes open well into the wee hours of the morning. I have plenty of fun memories from high school and college, from partying with friends to 2 a.m. hikes and squeezing every last second to talk with the woman who would become my wife.
But those years tested me. I once fell asleep watching a midnight showing of a movie about zombies, not the typical movie to snooze in front of.
During one long talk with my future wife when we still counted each other as no more than friends, I fell asleep in a chair and only woke up hours later.
My final test of staying awake led to me altering my career trajectory. When my wife and I lived in Georgia and had just welcomed our first child, I had taken a job as a sports reporter at a daily paper in northeast Georgia. Two nights a week, my shift ended between 1 and 2 a.m. and I had an hour-long drive home. I still couldn’t shake being a morning person and would wake up by 6 a.m. every day, even though I didn’t need to go to work until the afternoon.
After a few incidents of drifting off at the wheel – a couple of times I awoke barrelling down the median – I vowed to never again work a job that caused me to be awake at midnight.
I remain a proud morning person, although even I was a little shocked when my sons outdid me on Christmas, popping out of bed at 3:45 a.m.
I guess it runs in the family.
