To the editor:
Well, it appears that the hate, disruption and stupidity of the East and West Coasts have reached Park County along with COVID-19.
My first thought when seeing the article “Restaurant denied music permit” on the front page of the Nov. 17 Enterprise was that the P&Z Board and the County Commissioners had finally outgrown their britches which they have long been stretching. After reading the article, however, I began wondering if the “neighbors” objecting to the music were the same “neighbors” who accosted the same-sex couple in their home a few weeks ago.
I’d like to remind all that this is still AMERICA, Land of the FREE, at least until Jan. 20, 2021. Let’s not make any more “rules” that only benefit one or two.
For those of you who object to the Cutthroat Guest Ranch music, I know they advertise well in advance of the events. Make your own plans to go to Yellowstone or Billings or maybe a museum you’ve been meaning to visit.
As for amplified acoustic music, the amplifiers do NOT need to be at the top, full volume. It’s easier to enjoy the riffs, runs and harmonies at a lower volume. That is why sound boards were invented to balance the combination of instruments. You as musicians know this and I’m sure the neighbors would appreciate you more if they could hear music and not just noise and rowdiness that chases the wildlife away for days.
Please tell me common sense is still somewhere in Park County and hasn’t been replaced by greed and hate.
(s) margo cornett
Cody
