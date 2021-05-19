Just a few months ago the Cody Enterprise began requiring people commenting on stories posted on codyenterprise.com to take ownership of their comments by signing their names.
The change has been remarkable and refreshing. For the most part, comments have been polite and writers have refrained from personal attacks.
Especially when writers don’t agree with us, they have in most cases stated their opposing views without resorting to name-calling.
We appreciate a difference of opinions. An open-minded approach that weighs both sides of an issue usually results in a wise position.
A rush to judgment or a hasty retort is in most cases the worst possible method of handling a disagreement.
President Abraham Lincoln was said to have written many scathing letters to those he disagreed with, but then he didn’t mail them for a day or two, if ever.
That cooling-off period gave President Lincoln’s enemies little cause to attack him.
We encourage differing opinions. We relish an invigorating discussion.
However, we require commenters to have the courage to sign their names and stand behind their beliefs. That requirement not only lends credence to their convictions, but also gives them authenticity.
So please comment on codyenterprise.com or write Letters to the Editor to be published in print.
We value your opinion. Just refrain from personal attacks and sign your name. Nobody respects an anonymous comment or opinion.
In addition, we don’t believe people should be thanked or admired for not flying off the handle and verbally blasting or posting inflammatory personal attacks on social media or other sites.
Rational thinking, humility and respect for your fellow human beings are how everyone should act all of the time.
Restraint and politeness should not be held up as exceptional behavior or celebrated.
That is how we as civil human beings are supposed to behave.
John Malmberg
