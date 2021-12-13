I ran across a column I penned a few years ago about holiday games. In the spirit of the season, and the “it bears repeating” department, I’m obliged to share it again. I know readers will thank me for it.
Christmas is less than two weeks away, and my inbox and social media pages are inundated with Christmas-related content. From gift ideas to how to handle family dynamics, one can literally find out anything and everything there is to know about holiday survival.
One of the best ways is a fun, family-friendly game. If there are issues with family dynamics, just choose a game that no one could master if they tried, and let the laughs begin.
The first is a pick-up-sticks game using candy canes. Competitors face off with an equal number of those peppermint sticks before them and a large cup. They clasp their hands behind their backs, use their teeth to pick up the canes and put them in the cup, hooking them over the edge. When time is called, whoever has the most candy canes in their respective cups wins.
Next, I saw a game where participants stand around a table (probably because the game is too rowdy for anyone to sit). In the center of the table is a present, either wrapped in layer after layer of wrapping paper, or wrapped like a set of Russian nesting dolls, one box inside the next. Each player takes a turn at rolling two dice in hopes of landing doubles. When they do, they begin to unwrap the present until the next person rolls doubles, and that individual takes a stab at tearing open the box. The winner is that person who finally opens the real present which they get to keep.
Oh, and did I mention that participants wear oven mitts? When it’s their turn, they don the gloves and try to open the present – and they can’t use their teeth!
With another game and a twist, the object is to wrap a gift. Each player has a partner and a supply of wrapping paper, a box to wrap, scissors and tape. Here’s the hard part: Each pair of players sits or stands next to each other with one arm around the other. From this position, they’ll work together to wrap a gift using only their free hands. The first team to complete wrapping the gift, or to have made the most progress in two minutes, wins.
Finally, I caught wind of a tree-decorating game, although the “tree” isn’t of the pine variety or even an imitation. It’s one of the attendees whom two other people decorate as a Christmas tree. They have five minutes to “ornamentalize” their tree with green crepe paper, plastic ornaments, bows, ribbon and garland, and then the judging begins.
We’ll probably not use any of these games as our Christmas is quiet this year with kids and grandkids staying put. That’s the issue with the holidays, they fall in the winter. With mountains between us and them, weather and bad roads become a problem – even if the possibility of a storm is remote. Sometimes, holiday travel is a shade too risky.
On second thought, maybe the Houses will play one or two of these games ourselves; we have always been a bit competitive.
