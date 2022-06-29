I was a kid when I first read somewhere: “Don’t take life too seriously; you’ll never come out of it alive anyway.” That T-shirt truism resounded and as of this writing, no one has accused me of being too serious. Some say I’m a cross between Kramer and Beetle Bailey.
Taking life in casual stride comes easy, but laughing off death is quite another story. When more and more obituary names are good people one often passed during their own walk of life, it’s unnerving and depressing.
Those leaving prematurely seem to be at epidemic levels, and anti-vaxers are convinced it’s due to the rapid development of the injected pandemic treatment. I’m not so sure it isn’t simply because the older we get, the more acquaintances – thus the more notice.
I remember when our daily newspaper arrived each day, my old dad’s first stop was the obituaries. My dash was for the sports page and the funnies, and remained so until not long ago. Still, the sudden passing of far-too-young Norm Wesolowski turned up the volume to a deafening level.
I was getting to know Normie better each bowling season, his personality and distinct ball delivery endearingly memorable, and Tuesday men’s league will take a lot of getting used to without Norm’s Plumbing’s fearless leader. He was the one serviceman in town I could have do a house call and not fret about my messy abode. I laughed with Norm and son Dylan about one such visit at bowling. Some hearts are simply above judgment.
I’m hearing more and more above-and-beyond, Norm rescue stories from grateful customers, and it brings to mind another such plumber lost decades ago, Ray Marsh. What struck me in Norm’s obit was the “survivors” paragraph and “his best ever pet companions, Izzy and Coco.”
It came as no surprise to learn of Norm’s special love for his pets. Pampered pets left behind always grieve me, but I’m sure Norm’s wounded kids, Kassi, Autumn, Dylan and his constant bowling cheerleader Donna,will tend lovingly to Izzy and Coco’s crushed spirits.
I’ve always prayed my mega-precious dog-girlfriend Ginger would depart before me since life without me would be unbearable for her. Now that wish granted, I wasn’t nearly ready for it that fast. I was less crushed than expected initially, probably since it had become inevitable, but the last days have brought delayed grief. Riding in my truck alone and sitting at the coffee table for meals without Ginger posted patiently beside me for bites feels just wrong.
I’ll always remember the moment I knew what a special girl I had rescued. I picked up corn-beef-and-cabbage to-go, but first stopped to watch family members playing tennis. Long minutes later, it hit me that I’d left that delectable meal, barely concealed in light styrofoam, unguarded on the passenger seat. From past experience, I knew this meal was history, but rushed for the recovery anyway.
There was Ginger, sitting high-and-proud in my driver’s seat, ignoring my hot dinner with aromatic steam still wafting. She always knew what was hers, what was mine and never once encroached. Rest in God’s peace, Norm and Ginger.
